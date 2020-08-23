Sargeant, Audrey L.

MIDDLETON - Audrey L. Sargeant, age 88, died Aug. 17, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's and post-polio syndrome that dimmed her happy smile and laughing eyes. She was born April 4, 1932 in Bridgeport, Conn. the daughter of John M. Loomis and Myrtle Rice Loomis. She grew up in Stratford, Conn., and attended the University of Bridgeport, Conn. and Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla. where she earned her RN degree in 1955. It was there she met Dr. Thomas S. Sargeant. They fell in love and were married in Oct. of 1955.

Over the years they lived in Wauwatosa, Wis., Munich, Germany, Janesville and Madison, Wis., before settling in Middleton, Wis. Always interested in art, she worked in ceramics, metal work, fabric design, and collage. She loved her family, reading, especially English mysteries, puzzles, ethnic restaurants, dancing, the sport of curling, and people with a sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother John B. Byron. She is survived by her husband, daughters Mary Sargeant, Elizabeth (Barry) Novak, son Matthew (Kelly) Sargeant, grandchildren; Katherine Novak, Joseph Novak, and Hannah Odland, and great grandson Nolan Kuker.

There will be no funeral services

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Services

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406