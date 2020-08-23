Hergenroether, Richard G.

STOUGHTON - Richard G. Hergenroether, age 77, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, Wis., after a long and courageous battle with heart disease.

Rick was born on July 21, 1943, in Atascadero, Calif., and was the oldest of seven children of George J. Hergenroether and Catherine M. (Potts) Hergenroether. After high school he worked as a computer operator. He continued while serving in active duty as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1964-1967 and while in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Rick attended Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, Calif. He enjoyed film festivals and was an extra in a Chevy Chase movie. Rick was employed by the courier service DHL before moving to Wisconsin in 1989. While in Wisconsin, he utilized his knowledge of photography working in sales for portrait companies. Until his illness he worked as a courier for Premier Dental Prosthetics, Inc. in Stoughton, Wis.

Rick's loyalty to the armed services fostered an interest in WWII army war planes. He enjoyed attending the annual EAA Air Show in Oshkosh and rode on three historic heavy bombers. He was scheduled to fly to Washington, D.C., with the Badger Honor Flight when Covid-19 halted all trips. However, BHF recently honored Rick at Agrace with a personal recognition ceremony.

The most important thing to Rick was family and he never missed a family gathering - whether it be a Sunday dinner, small family celebration or multi-generational reunion. He loved to research his many interests and could talk for hours about alternative health and nutrition, movie trivia or the newest developments in technology. Rick will be remembered for his deep love of his heritage and his country, his thoughtful gift giving, his wealth of knowledge and quick wit, and his love for music and animals.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents; a niece, Christina Perrigoue; special friend, Barbara Decker; and his dog, Brooks. He is survived by siblings, John (Sharon) Hergenroether of Whitefish Bay, Wis., Cathy Lundgren (Larry Henderson), Kim (Wayne) Marsh, Jim (Susan) Hergenroether, Marie (Tom) Johnson, all of Stoughton, Wis., Michael (Peggy) Hergenroether of Santa Barbara, Calif.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a very special niece and friend, Sylvia (Steve) Lawrence, of Stoughton, Wis.

The family would like to thank the staff at Madison's Veteran's Hospital and Evansville Manor for Rick's early care. We're especially thankful to the staff at Agrace for their heartfelt compassion during Rick's extended stay and final days.

A private service and burial will be held on Aug. 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Rick's name to Badger Honor Flight or Disabled American Vets.

