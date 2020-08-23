Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruby Scheldrup

Scheldrup, Ruby L.

STOUGHTON - Ruby Lucille (Olson) Scheldrup, age 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Skaalen Home. She was born April 28, 1924, in Fort Atkinson.

She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Larry) Gloyd, Cindy (James) Ellis, and Jill (Tom) Donahey; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at LUTHERAN SOUTH CEMETERY, 2490 County Hwy A, Stoughton, WI 53589. Due to COVID19, please wear masks and practice social distancing at the cemetery.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


Published by Madison.com on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.