MADISON - Gilbert A. Strelow died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 in Madison, Wis. He had battled heart problems since 1978. Gil was born in Litchfield, Ill. on May 30, 1934, son of Rev. Julius and Mrs. Louise (Reiss) Strelow.

Raised in Litchfield as one of 15 children, he was a graduate of the University of Minnesota and served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked 35 years as a programmer, analyst, supervisor, and manager in the Information Systems Department for various companies in the Midwest. Earned the Certified Data Processor (CDP) designation from the Data Processing Management Association (DPMA) in 1972. In his lifetime, Gil was active in various organizations, served on the school board and the Board of Elders for his church, and held various offices in local chapters of the DPMA. As one of the early recipients of an implanted defibrillator, Gil was very active in promoting awareness of advancements in cardiac treatments. Gil had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with friends, trips to the casino, and his music.

Gil was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters: Gloria Strelow, Wanda Suelflow, Ruth Gierach, Veleda Fanelli, and Irma Sterling, and four brothers: Alvin, Edmund, Kenneth and Timothy.

Gil is survived by four children: Connie (Tom) Wright of Goodyear, Ariz.; Cheri (Peter) Strelow/Soelter of Pasadena, Calif.: Dan (Marie) Strelow of Winchester, Mass; and Cindy (Bob) Drewes of St. Charles, Ill.; two sisters: Rowena Horn of Loveland, Colo. and Vera (Rev. Rodney) Loose of Paonia, Colo.; three brothers: Delmar (Jane) Strelow of Savannah, Ga.; Rev. Lloyd (Joyce) Strelow of Hemet, Calif.; and Mark (Betty) Strelow of Godfrey, Ill.; and seven grandchildren: Katrina, Tessa, Karl, Mark, Sean, Claire, and Maia.

A private service was held at Cress Funeral Home on August 19, 2020. Interment followed in Roselawn Memorial Park, where he was laid to rest with his dear friend, Helen Olson. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

