Akins, Uyless Grant "Bill"

ARENA - Uyless Grant "Bill" Akins, age 96, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Janesville on Aug. 15, 2020. He was born in Tennessee on July 21, 1924, to the late A.L. and Clarissa (Veal) Akins. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during World War II in the Pacific Theater. Following his service to the Navy, he served in the Air National Guard at Truax Field and worked in facility maintenance. He later started his own Plumbing Business, Bill's Plumbing, until he retired. He was member of the Arena VFW Post 9336, American Legion and the Disabled Veterans of America.

Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Debbie (Gary) Stafford; four grandchildren, Lonny (Tina) Akins, Mariah (Ryan) McElwee, David (Sierra) Stafford, Mitchell Stafford (friend, Stevi); six great-grandchildren, Codi Akins, McKenna and Aryana McElwee, Paige, Alexi and Flynn Stafford; and daughter-in-law, Joan Akins. Bill is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William "Bill" G. Akins; two sisters, Iva Thompson, Jean Hawkins; and a brother, James Akins.

Bill's family would like to thank the Agrace Hospice Staff, GreenWay Manor Staff and Dr. Janelle Hupp for their excellent care.

A private family service was held at the Arena Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded.

