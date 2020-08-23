Buczak, Timothy Gerard

MILWAUKEE – Timothy Gerard Buczak, of Milwaukee, passed peacefully on Aug. 20, 2020, at the age of 58 years. He was the soulmate of Carol (nee Kampa); loving father to Amanda (Josip) Sabol; dear son of Alvin and the late Sandra (Resczynski); brother of Jeffrey, Patrick, and Joseph; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews in both his and Carol's families; and best friend to Brian, Ron, Tom, and the late Bill Doyle. He is further survived by other relatives and friends, including his crew at Landmark Restaurant. A Celebration of Tim's life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at PRASSER-KLECZKA FUNERAL HOME, Bay View Chapel, 3275 S. Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Memorial Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood to your local blood bank in honor of Tim.