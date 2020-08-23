Hanna, Allen "Big Al"

MOUNT HOREB - Allen "Big Al" Hanna, age 79, of Mount Horeb, passed away at home with his family on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born in Madison on Aug. 19, 1941, to Sylvan and Malena (Auestad) Hanna. Al grew up on the family farm in Primrose Township, attending the Chandler-Hanna school through eighth grade before transferring to New Glarus High School, graduating in 1959. Throughout high school, Al was a member of the football, basketball, and track teams.

Al was a life-long farmer. At 19, he bought the family farm with his brother John and attended the UW-Madison Ag Short Course. In 1969, the farm was expanded into a feed and fertilizer business, Hanna Brothers Soil Service. In the late 1990s, the business was renamed Hanna Ag, LLC and is still thriving today. During the time of starting the business, Al met his wife, Judy (Thompson), through mutual friends. They were married on Aug. 29, 1970, and had two children. They built their home in Primrose where they remained until moving to their retirement home in Mount Horeb in 2015. Through the years, Al and Judy enjoyed fishing, traveling, bowling, playing Euchre, taking dance lessons, going out for Friday Fish Fry, attending UW-Madison football and basketball games, and riding ATV trails together, as well as attending their children's, then grandchildren's, sporting events and music concerts.

Al was known as a gentle giant and would help people without needing to be asked. He didn't always have much to say, but when he did, it was often to make you laugh. Al loved a good practical joke. The staff at Ingleside nursing home didn't realize the trouble they were in when Al took residence in 2018.

Al is survived by his wife, Judy, of 50 years; daughter, Kristin (Ted Thompson) Hanna; son, Wade (Betsy) Hanna; and three grandchildren, Marty, Maggie, and Molly Hanna. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; and sister, Mabel Brenum.

Due to safety concerns from the ongoing pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at the family farm. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Ingleside Nursing Home and Agrace HospiceCare, as well as personal caregiver, Cindy Mueller Wehling, for their care of Al, and dear friends Ron Huseth and Paul Peterson for the weekly visits while at Ingleside. If desired, memorials can be sent to Agrace HospiceCare or The ALS Association.

