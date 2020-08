McMahon, Phillip W.

MADISON - Phillip W. McMahon, age 69, passed away peacefully in his home in Madison, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, surrounded by his wife, Sandy, and their four children. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at SUN PRAIRIE MEMORY GARDENS with Pastor Dave Bechtold presiding. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257