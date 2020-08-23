Nelson, Jean Nanette "Nan"

DEFOREST/PORTAGE/POYNETTE - Jean Nanette "Nan" Nelson, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at The Legacy in Deforest. Nan was born on July 21, 1931, in Poynette, Wis., to parents, Donald and LaVera(Drake) Jellings. Nan was a 1949 graduate of Poynette High School. She married Christian Nelson on Dec. 23, 1950.

She is survived by her children, Gail (Mike) Wrzinski, Christian "Mike" (Charlene) Nelson, Mitch (Johnna) Nelson; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Ann Repka; brother, Marvin (Nancy) Jellings; sisters-in-law: Mary Ellen (Lew) Cole, and Connie Nelson. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Delbert (Joan) Jellings.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

