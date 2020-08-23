Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gene Thieleke

Thieleke, Gene A.

MADISON - Gene A. Thieleke, 83, passed away Aug. 1, 2020 in Marion, Ind. A Celebration of Gene's Life will take place in an outdoor setting from 3 to 6 p.m., with a service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Due to current restrictions, guests will have the option to greet family outdoors or while remaining in their vehicles. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
5
Service
3:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704
Sep
5
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.