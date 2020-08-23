Logterman, Christina D. "Chris" (Hedrick)

SAUK CITY - Christina "Chris" D. (Hedrick) Logterman, age 43, of Sauk City, formerly of Sparta/Norwalk, Wisconsin, passed away suddenly, of natural causes, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Sauk Prairie Hospital. She was born March 6, 1977, to Jerome Paul and Carolette (Young) Hedrick.

Christina attended Norwalk Elementary, Sparta Middle School and Sparta High School where she graduated in 1995. She attended UW - Madison where she graduated with School of Education Bachelor's Degree in 2000. She then went to UW - La Crosse where she graduated with a Master's Degree in College Student Development and Administration in 2004.

Christina and Jason Logterman were married June 12, 1999 at St. John's, Summit. Christina and Jason had two children, Samuel and Ella. She and Jason were later divorced, but always remained close friends.

Christina has been part of the UW Madison academic advising community for nearly a decade. She worked for several departments including, School of Nursing, School of Letters and Science before her current position serving as Student Services Coordinator and undergraduate academic advisor for the English Department.

Christina is survived by her children, Samuel and Ella; mother, Carolette Hedrick; brother, Michael (Amy) Hedrick; sisters, Theresa (Eric) Theisen and Julie (Mark) Degner; sister-in-law, Susan Hedrick; many nieces and nephews; her cousin and best friend, Alyssa Young; the father to her children, Jason Logterman; along with many other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Paul Hedrick on Aug. 11, 2020; and her brother, James Hedrick in 2010.

A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial for Chris and her father, Jerome Paul Hedrick, will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Burial will follow on Summit Ridge, St. John's Cemetery, rural Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, it is requested you choose your own favorite charity for a donation in Chris' honor. Other donations will/ can be given to SACS (Sparta Area Cancer Support), PO Box 130, Sparta, WI, 54656.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Madison area at a later date.

