Ballweg, Bernard William "Bernie"

SUN PRAIRIE - Bernard William "Bernie" Ballweg, age 76, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his two sons. He fought a valiant battle against the complications of a stroke. He was born on Nov. 6, 1943, in Madison, Wis., and was the son of William and Lorene (Baier) Ballweg. He married Iva Jean Anderson on Oct. 7, 1967, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie, Wis., and was a lifelong member of this church.

He worked for Don Simon Builders and then decided to form his own business with Bob Faltersack as a partner with "B and B Painters" for 40 plus years. He was renowned for doing excellent work on all his jobs in Sun Prairie and other communities.

Bernie was a self-educated man who enjoyed meeting and being with people. He always had a happy-go-lucky attitude and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He loved his fishing and deer hunting expeditions up north and watching wrestling matches. Bernie cheered on the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. He enjoyed eating out, game shows, lottery tickets and being with his cat, Cora. You always had a great time while in his company.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two sons, Randy of Sun Prairie and Brian of Monroe; his two sisters, Crescentia Ballweg of Mt. Horeb and Madonna (Bud) Blum of Louisville, Ky.; and one brother, Gerard (Janet) Ballweg of St. Charles, Ill. He also leaves behind three nephews, Mark (Kristen) Blum, Greg Ballweg, and Matt Ballweg; one niece, Jennifer (Jon) Warawa; three great-nephews, Luke Blum, Jack Blum, and Rich Warawa; and two great-nieces, Audrey Blum and Carrington Warawa.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at SACRED HEARTS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, WI, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m.

The family wishes to thank Bernie's son Randy for being an excellent caregiver while Bernie was at home; Dave and Mike for their kindness; and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion and support.

Memorials in Bernie's memory can be made to either Sacred Hearts Catholic Church Endowment Fund or Colonial Club of Sun Prairie.

