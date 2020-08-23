Gehrke, Gene A.

SUN PRAIRIE - Gene A. Gehrke, age 83, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Aug. 19, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 10, 1937, in Madison, Wis., the son of Gordon and Anna Gehrke. He married Beverly Zeigler on July 19, 1986, in Sun Prairie.

Gene served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959. He was very active and was involved with many projects and community services. Gene had a large role in the growth of the Sun Prairie Food Pantry and was very active in the Bristol Lutheran Church.

After Gene's retirement, he took pride in many forms of art, including painting on anything that wasn't nailed down. He and his wife, Bev, also took much pride in supporting the Hyland Park Community. Gene had many Community Awards including the Prestigious Book of Golden Deeds, 2011 Man of the Year in Sun Prairie, Best of Sun Prairie in 2005 (Unsung Hero) and Know your Madisonian in 2009. Gene loved his entire family with all of his heart, and he loved babies!

A special thanks to all of the Hyland Park staff for their love and care and also Pastor Tim Knipfer from Bristol Lutheran Church.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Beverly, who he danced with for 34 years; children, Michael Gehrke (Beverly), Gene Richard Gehrke (Jill), Laurie Ziegler-Henderson (Jack), David Ziegler (Wendy), Marjorie Moldrem (John); brothers, Richard (Carol) Gehrke, Gary Gehrke, Jeffery Gordon Gehrke; sister-in-law, Janice Hoff; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Bucky.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Marci Marie Gehrke; Jessica Moldrem; and his parents, Gordon and Anna Gehrke.

A drive through visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace in Sun Prairie. A private funeral service will be held at Bristol Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sun Prairie Food Pantry in Gene's name.

Gene always made people smile!

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054