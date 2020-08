Imberg, Catherine "Kay"

SUN PRAIRIE - Catherine "Kay" Imberg, age 93, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. Please follow Covid Rules.

