Burmeister, Betty Jane

MADISON - Betty Jane Burmeister, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Oak Park Place. She was born on Nov. 6, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of John and Josephine (Sherven) Herheim. Betty graduated from Madison East High School. She married Robert Burmeister on Aug. 12, 1948, in Wisconsin.

Betty was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was proudly a part of the Leah Circle, the quilting group and the Alter Guild. She helped serve many funeral luncheons at the church over the years. She also volunteered at Meriter Hospital since 1992. Betty was an avid and talented quilter, and she liked to bowl and get together with friends. Most of all, she was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Vikki (Jerry) Kennedy and Sandi (Dave) Webster; son, John (Susan) Burmeister; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Myrtle DiLoretto; and brother, Obert Herheim.

A private service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Betty's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 10 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Agrace HospiceCare or the Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420