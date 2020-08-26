Gilbertson, Shelly F.

COTTAGE GROVE - Shelly F. Gilbertson, age 59, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, after gracefully enduring the realities of pancreatic cancer. Shelly was born in Tomah, Wis., on Jan. 30, 1961, the youngest daughter of Sidney E. and Fern I. (Tomten) Gilbertson. Shelly spent her childhood in the Tomah area, where she was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. An excellent student, she graduated Tomah High School in 1979.

Shelly loved the greater Madison area, where she spent her adult life. She attended the University of Wisconsin, where she excelled in academics, and graduated from the UW School of Pharmacy in 1984. For 34 years, she was employed as a Pharmacist at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Shelly was an athlete. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed cycling, kayaking, swimming, boating, and spending time at her lake cottage. Her passion was skiing; she loved the snow. There was no such thing as too cold - just a matter of having the right clothes. In February of 2019, Shelly skied her 20th Birkie in Hayward, Wis. Her first 15 years of this event were as a skate-skier; she then transitioned to classic cross-country. Skiers who complete 20 Birkies attain the elite North American Birkebeiner Birchlegger status. Though it is simply denoted by wearing a purple race bib, Shelly was proud of that personal accomplishment. She volunteered for all Ironman events since its start in Madison, and, in 2009, entered and completed Ironman Wisconsin. Shelly enjoyed watching and following all Wisconsin Badgers sports and the Green Bay Packers. Of Shelly's many travels, Costa Rica was her favorite. She also visited Canada, Alaska, Hawaii and more than 20 U.S. National Parks.

Though her outward demeanor was quiet and reserved, the relationships and friendships Shelly forged at personal and professional levels were deep and long-lasting. Her sense of humor was always timely and kind. Shelly was a loving partner, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Her death creates a great void for the many people who knew and loved her. Generous with her time and finances, Shelly "gave a leg up" to many who were in need and to causes that were dear to her. She had an endless capacity of love and compassion for all animals and felt great loss when those that had shared her life as pets passed across the rainbow bridge.

Shelly was preceded in death by her parents; and by the light of her life and life partner, Karen Krahn. Left to mourn her passing are her partner, Nan Mortensen of Madison; her brother, Richard (Elly) Lasiter of Hixton, Wis.; sister, Lou Ann (Gary) Mittelstaedt of Warrens, Wis.; nephews, Neil (Tracy) Mittelstaedt of Overland Park, Kan., Bret Mittelstaedt of Columbus, Wis., Kevin (Ashley) Lasiter of Eau Claire, Wis., and Kory Lasiter of Hixton; great-niece, Avery Fern Mittelstaedt; great-nephew, Wyatt Richard Lasiter; aunts, Donna Tomten of Osseo, Wis., and Audrey Tomten of Janesville, Wis.; ten cousins; Karen's brothers, Mark (Ann) and Greg Krahn; Karen's nieces, Brittney Krahn, Haley Krahn and Lauren (Carlos) Correa; and great-nephew Jack; and a loving, diverse circle of friends.

The public may visit with the family drive through style from the comfort and safety of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. A private service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with Pastor Mitch Milton officiating. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Shelly's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 1 p.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to your favorite charity in Shelly's name.

Shelly's partner and family extend great thanks to Agrace HospiceCare and St. Mary's Hospital for the care she received and deep gratitude to relatives and friends for the many visits, cards, and thoughtful expressions of love and support for her during her journey through her illness.

May Shelly be remembered most for her kindness. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420