Miller, Delores R. "Dee"

MADISON - Delores R. "Dee" Miller, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1933, in Columbus, Wis., the daughter of Byron and Clara Bradley. Dee was married to her love, Doug Miller, in March of 1954, who preceded her in death in 2002.

Dee loved to be around family and friends and always wanted to hear what the latest happening was in their lives. She attended all the grandchildren's events she could. She enjoyed shopping and even had printed on her tombstone, "Born to shop" so that no one would forget!

Dee worked for the State Medical Society and after her retirement from there, began working part time for Valley Bank/M&I Bank. She was a member of the Elks Club and coordinated many BINGO games at nursing homes. Dee enjoyed roses, family meals, theater outings at the Overture Center and bus trips to Chicago to purchase jewelry with friends. She used to always say, "Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person."

Dee is survived by her sons, Danny (Lori), Donald and Dennis (Ann); and grandchildren, Brooke, Cheyenne, Renee (Tim), Rachel (Matt), Ben, Hannah (Michael) and Bradley. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Francis Bradley; and sisters, Marcella Huisman and Rosella Bradley.

A private family service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Dee's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Please join us in celebrating Dee's life, drive thru style from the comfort of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

