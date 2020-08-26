Novara, Mary Lou

OREGON - Mary Lou Novara, age 84, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 15, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Kerwin.

Mary Lou graduated from Madison West High School. She married Ernest Novara on Aug. 13, 1955, in Madison.

Mary Lou was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Friends could always find a seat at her dinner table. She baked countless Christmas cookies and loaves of banana bread that she shared with all. Mary Lou never met a child or animal she didn't love and cherished her dog, Sweet Pea. She and Ernie enjoyed many cruises with family and friends. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. They have fond memories of days spent at grandma's house and swimming in the pool.

Mary Lou is survived by her four daughters, Sarita and Larry Neath, Jo Jean Novara, Darcy Novara, and Julie Hagen and Michael Mahnke; honorary daughter, Jane Cords; and grandchildren, Tyler Halloran, Bret Hagen, Amanda Halloran, Kayla and Riley Miller. She is further survived by Yvonne and Norm Moen, Tom and Aleene Kerwin, Bob Kerwin, Bill Kerwin, Mike Kerwin, Kay McPhail, John Kerwin; Dino and Gen Novara; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernie; her parents, Mary and Joseph; brother, Jim; and sister, Joanne Leonard.

A private family service will be held at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. A public visitation will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, downstairs in Consolation Hall. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

