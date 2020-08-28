Menu
Linda Crossen
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020

Crossen, Linda

MADISON – Linda Crossen was born on Aug. 25, 1954, to parents Jim and Joyce Crossen, and passed away Aug. 26, 2020. Linda worked for Madison Metro, driving buses for over 30 years. She was an avid bowler until a bad knee sidelined her.

Linda's real passion was crocheting; wherever Linda went, her needles went with her. She participated in many area craft shows to show her crafts. Linda was a kind and caring person and helped raise several step-children.

Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Crossen.

Linda is survived by her father, Jim Crossen; step-mother, Yvonne Crossen; her daughter, Penney (Scott) McGinnis; son, Toph Gray; two grandchildren, Madeline and Ryan McGinnis; several step-children; brothers, Dan and Pat (Carrie) Crossen; sister, Kathy (Rob) Wilhelmsen; nieces, Jennifer and Brooke Crossen and Chastity Ehr; two step-brothers, Tim and Tom Schroeder; step-sister, Terri Gulseth; and husband, Orv Schinke.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to Agrace for the wonderful care you gave to Linda.


Published by Madison.com on Aug. 28, 2020.
