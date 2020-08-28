Menu
Elaine Jensen
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Jensen, Elaine V.

PARDEEVILLE - Elaine V. Jensen, 86, of Pardeeville, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 29, 1934, in Reedsburg.

She married the love of her life, J. Glen Jensen, Nov. 5, 1955, at St. John Lutheran Church in Reedsburg, and what a wonderful life they had together

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Debra (Sandy); son, Kerry (Barb); four grandchildren, Aaron, Seth, Junell, and Karleen; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Cameron, Marcus, and Frederick; sister, Patricia Murdock; sister-in-law, Dorothy Decot; and many more special family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Glen, in 2010; her parents, Frank and Blanche Decot; nine sisters; and two brothers.

Elaine and J. Glen will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens in Madison. Per Elaine's request, private family services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by Madison.com on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
