Helfrich, Joan

MADISON - Joan Elizabeth (Kosterman) Helfrich died on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the age of 70, from complications of pancreatic cancer. Joan was born on July 20, 1950, in Racine, Wis. She graduated from WM. Horlick High School and attended UW-Parkside where she met her husband, Mark. They were married on Jan. 20, 1973, and moved to Madison later that year.

Joan graduated with honors from UW-Platteville, earning a B.S. degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on Finance. She was a licensed insurance agent for many years.

Joan is survived by her husband, Mark of Madison, Wis.; mother, Faris of Littleton, Colo.; brothers, Doug of Saguache, Colo., and Mark of Hamilton, Mont.; sister, Jane of Grand Junction, Colo.; and sister-in-law, Susan of Owen, Wis. Joan is further survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Joan was pre-deceased by her father, Vince.

Per Joan's request, there will be no funeral service. Instead, read and ponder Psalm 35.

Burial will be private and out of state.

