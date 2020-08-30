Tipple, Joan B.

STOUGHTON/MADISON - Joan Tipple, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. She was born on January 20th, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Joseph and Adele (Blonien) Baer. Joan was a 1946 graduate of West High School in Madison. After graduating from high school, Joan attended UW-Madison where she earned her degree in Elementary Art Education with a minor in Physical Education. It was at the UW that she met her future husband and the love of her life, Richard E. "Dick" Tipple. Joan and Dick married July 11, 1952 in Washington, D.C.

Joan's first job was teaching elementary Art and Phy. Ed. in Winneconne, Wis. from 1950 to 1953. She became a homemaker and in 1954 they welcomed their first child, Lynn. She returned to teaching elementary art in 1968 for MMSD until her retirement in 1983. Joan was a loyal Badger fan. She and Dick held basketball and football season tickets for 75 years.

Other than her love of art, Joan's hobbies were rosemaling, swimming, ice skating and reading.

Joan had a zest for life, a quick wit and a contagious laugh. She never spoke a bad word about anyone. She loved her family unconditionally and was always there to offer support and guidance. She will be greatly missed by all whose life she touched.

Joan is survived by her children Lynn M. Tipple, Rick (Angie) Tipple, Dr. Donald W. (Sue) Tipple, Julie T. (Pat) Green; loving grandchildren Cacia, Luke (Katie), Joe, Emily, Shawn (Paige), Jenna, Andrea, Danielle, Jacob, and Jared. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Adele, her husband, Dick, brother, Jerome (Agnes) Baer and sister, Betty (Joseph) Kelly.

The family will greet friends at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 N. Van Buren St. Stoughton beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. A mass celebrating Joan's life will follow at 10 a.m. Father Randy Budnar will preside.

Donations in Joan's name may be made to the UW Arboretum or the Waisman Center.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com