Zingsheim, Frederick G. SMSgt (Ret.)

MADISON - Frederick G. Zingsheim SMSgt (Ret.), doting husband and loving father, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home in Madison. He was born on Jan. 14, 1936, in Green Bay, Wis., the son of Fred and Mary (Jeszka) Zingsheim.

He is survived by his wife, Joan (Teasdale) Zingsheim; his children, Scott Zingsheim, Barbara (Zingsheim) Heffner, Mark Zingsheim, and Troy (Missy) Zingsheim; grandchildren, Maya, Isabelle, Sara, Morgan, Caitlin, Kelsy, Will, and Ethan. Further survived by Alice Nordeng (sister), Don Nordeng (nephew), and Kristi Stormer (niece).

Fred was preceded in death by his parents.

Fred was active in his church, Elks Lodge, Knights of Columbus, and served his country in the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

Fred is now up in Heaven, chocolate chip ice cream covered in chocolate syrup in hand, Icky (his dog) on his lap, listening to Willie Nelson and watching M.A.S.H. on TV.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Father Tony Thirumalareddy presiding. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of mass.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Maria Goretti Parish.

