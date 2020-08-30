Donowho, Jean Ann

STOUGHTON - Jean Ann Donowho, age 73, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born in Stoughton on Nov. 30, 1946, the third of six children to Gilman and Burdessa Erickson. Jean attended Stoughton Schools. She was a devoted stay-at-home mother to her three sons. Jean was a longtime caregiver to the elderly. She enjoyed bartending and cooking for her family and many patrons at the Utica Bar and the Stoughton American Legion Post 59. Jean loved animals, especially her grand-dogs Louis and Clark. She is survived by her three sons, Rob (Julie) Stenjem of Deerfield, Randy (Debbie) Stenjem of Utica, and Ross (Marie) Stenjem of Stoughton; three grandchildren, Ryan (Kelli) Stenjem, Kayla Stenjem, and Riley Stenjem; four great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Lincoln, Sawyer, and Corbin; siblings, Marlyn (John) Dahms, Linda (Terry) Lund, Cheryl Kelley, and Rick (Lisa) Erickson; many nieces and nephews; cousins; and many friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Bob Stenjem; brother, Gilman Erickson Jr.; and brother-in-law, Mike Kelley. A Celebration of Jean's life will be held at the Stoughton American Legion Post 59, with date and time to be announced. Memorials may be made to the Stoughton American Legion Post 59. A special thank you to the Stoughton First Responders. Please share your memories of Jean by posting on her Tribute Wall.

