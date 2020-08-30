Kroetz, David L. "Dave"

MONONA – David LeRoy Kroetz passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Meriter Hospital, Madison, from complications of kidney and heart disease. Dave was born on July 16, 1941, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, to Clarence and Lillie (Potratz) Kroetz. He was raised on the family farm in De Forest, Wis. He had a very active farm life. His grandpa, Alfred Kroetz, lived just down the road. Farm life was very busy, with lots of aunts, uncles and cousins coming out to the farm for "play time" and "family time."

Dave graduated from De Forest High School, class of 1960. Shortly afterwards, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the 826th Ordinance Company. He was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves in April 1966. Dave was employed at Oscar Mayer for 39 years, and was a member of the Meat Cutters Union Local 538. After this he worked for Roselawn Cemetery.

Dave married Sharon Torke on Nov. 10, 1962, at Monona Lutheran Church. In his younger years they enjoyed their property in Adams – Friendship. Dave enjoyed the Tomahawk area, especially when he was trail riding.

Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon; daughter, Kimberly (William) Klein of Monroe, Wis.; and granddaughter, Krista Kroetz of Titusville, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, LeRoy Kroetz. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

