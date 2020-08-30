Lundy, Lawrence Joseph "Larry"

MADISON - Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Lundy, age 83, died surrounded by love at home on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1937, in Indiana. He grew up in Appleton, Wis., the second son of William Leo Lundy and Nell Miller Lundy.

His love of music started as a toddler, when his older brother, Bill, introduced him to the late-night radio stations that played jazz and R&B, teaching him to stomp his foot to the beat. When he got older, he became a drummer, playing in the Appleton Drum & Bugle Corps the Americanos, where he made lifelong friends who were dearly important to him after his own father died when he was just 13 years old. He also made lifelong friends at Campion Academy, Marquette University, University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, where he earned his architecture degree, and later at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he completed his masters in Urban and Regional Planning.

After college, he moved to London to work as an architect. He fell in love with Europe's culture - its music, theater, ideas such as health care for all – and again made wonderful friends. Eventually he moved back to Chicago, a city whose architectural beauty inspired him. He worked at Perkins and Will, designing a skyscraper in the loop. Then he moved to Madison, Wis., where he met the love of his life, partially thanks to a newspaper horoscope that said "Get involved in community affairs." He volunteered to be on the board for the new Near Eastside Community Health Center free clinic. At the first board meeting he was blown away by the young organizer with waist-length hair who introduced herself to the group by saying, "If you want to know anything about me, you should know that I'm a radical feminist." Larry had recently been reflecting on the ways that gender roles had impacted his own life. Listening to Schubert's compositions for male chorus, he had been moved by how beautiful they were and at the same time how masculine - two adjectives that society rarely combined. Two weeks after their first date, she moved in, and they have been together for 47 years.

Larry worked for Design Coalition, a non-profit community design center that focused on accessibility and environmental impact working on a range of projects including community centers, Eagle School, homes and offices. He was always excited to understand clients' visions which shaped his designs in unique ways. He was also a luthier, making lutes professionally. This synthesized his love of music, Renaissance history, mysticism, and craftsmanship. Before building a lute, he meditated until he heard its sound. At that point, he would begin.

He loved art of all forms and the artists who created them. He also loved storytellers and UW basketball, particularly for its collaborative culture. He loved being a dad to his daughter. As soon as Frances arrived on the scene, he became the most enthusiastic dad that ever existed. Larry and Frances shared a special bond, and he inspired her with his pure heart, philosophical nature, and dry sense of humor. When Frances wasn't allowed to join the Madison Boys Choir, the only major children's choir in town at the time, Larry and Betty with others formed the Madison Children's Choir(s). For several years he served as its treasurer, and also as treasurer for the Madison Music Collective.

In 2000, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, which, thankfully, progressed relatively slowly, but had become more debilitating in the last several years. He died peacefully at home after a brief but sharp decline. He didn't seem to be in any pain; his body simply slowed to a stop.

He leaves behind his wife, Betty Chewning; daughter, Frances Chewning; beloved son-in-law, Jeff Maksym; a soon-to-be-born granddaughter; and nephews, Kevin and Terry Lundy and their dear wives, Julie and Tammy. He also leaves the many younger people who became like sons and daughters to him throughout the years, including more recently his caregivers, Evie LaPoint, Alison Downey, Stephanie Ehle, Ivan Hernandez, David Rivera-Beck, and Edwin Hernandez.

There will be a celebration of Larry when it is safe for all to gather.

Whether in his personal interactions, in the greater world, or in art, Larry was moved by the nobility and generosity that is possible in humanity.

"He was a man, take him for all in all: I shall not look upon his like again." (Hamlet, I, ii)

