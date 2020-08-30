Meicher, Wilfred F. "Buck"

MONONA - Wilfred F. "Buck" Meicher, age 95, of Monona, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Heritage Monona. He was born on July 18, 1925, in Cross Plains, Wis., the son of William and Saraphine (Schoepp) Meicher.

Buck attended St. Aloysius Catholic School in Sauk City as a child, and in his youth, he drove gravel truck in Sauk City. He began working with Oscar Mayer but left during World War II to join the U.S. Navy. After his time in the service, Buck married Vivian Barry on May 5, 1951, in Tomah, Wis. He then began work with Yellow Truck Lines, later with Wheeler Freightways. In 1952, Buck went back to Oscar Mayer and Co. as a production mechanic. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post No. 7591 and an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for many years.

Buck loved to go to Cottage Cafe every day for breakfast and have the "Buck Special." He was a campground host for 22 years at Quartzite at Devil's Lake every summer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and very proud of his grandchildren. Buck was also extremely proud of his service to his country and always had his World War II hat on. He was a jack of all trades who could fix anything and always had a very strong work ethic. He loved gardening and canning, and he was an avid hunter. Buck took care of his family and was a generous man at his core, always sharing the goods with others. He will be dearly missed.

Buck is survived by his wife of 69 years, Vivian; sons, Thomas (Mary) Meicher, Denis Meicher and Steven (Doriann) Meicher; daughter, Jane (Dave) Beebe; sister, Franny Haas; ten grandchildren, Milissha (Adam Vorwald) Meicher, Matthew (Amanda) Meicher, Andrew (Laura) Meicher, Ashley Meicher, Kolten Meicher, Jacob (Emily) Meicher, Patrick (Stephanie) Meicher, Kaley Meicher, Wilson Beebe and Mara Beebe; four great-grandchildren, Raylan Meicher, Clayton Meicher, Bryson Meicher and Kade Meicher; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mike (Gladys) Meicher, Vince (Lorraine) Meicher, Joe Meicher, Dick (Betty) Meicher, Billy (Francine) Meicher and Bobby Meicher; sisters, Lorraine (Don) Jackson and Serene (Jim) Kelly; and brother-in-law, Herbie Haas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield Street, Monona, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A drive through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorials may be made in Buck's name to Agrace Hospice, VFW Post 7591 or Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Special thanks to Heritage Senior Living and Agrace HospiceCare for taking such great care of Buck.Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

