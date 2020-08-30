Schulenburg, Carol (Ross)

CROSS PLAINS – Carol (Ross) Schulenburg, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 16, 1936, to Harry and Doris (Ingwall) Ross of Saratoga Township, Wis. She married Raymond Schulenburg on Feb. 19, 1955, and they lived in Cross Plains most of their lives. They had four children: Kathy, Cindy, Jeff and Connie.

Carol is survived by her children, Kathy (Tom) Richards and Cindy Statz; friend, Richard Scoville; son-in-law, Greg Ward (Connie); sister, Ellen; brothers, Gordon and David (Judy) Ross; sister-in-law, Connie Ross; brother-in-law, George Esser; four grandchildren, Carla (Mike) Barbian, Erin Statz (Joe Hanson), Lyndsy and Nicholas Ward; and five great-grandchildren, Alexis (Evan) Thielke, Cora Statz, Camron Hanson, Ady Ward and Avery Towers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Schulenburg; her parents; son, Jeffery Schulenburg; daughter, Connie Ward; sisters, Maureen and Barbara; brothers, Art and Butch; several nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes Street, Cross Plains, at 12 noon on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, with the Rev. Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until start of the Mass on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761