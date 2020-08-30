Welsh, Gerald Lee "Gus"

OREGON – Gerald Welsh, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1949, in Prairie du Chien, to Donald and Myrna (McKinney) Welsh. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann, on Aug. 16, 1980. What a wonderful 40 years they had together.

Gus is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his daughter, Karen (Monte Spinks); and his sister Bonnie (Petie) Maier. He was preceded in death by his parents, and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private family services will be held. Dearest husband, father and brother, 'til we meet again. Love you forever and always, Amen.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515