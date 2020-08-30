Erickson, Virginia L.

REEDSBURG - Virginia L. Erickson, age 84, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 surrounded by her family, after a lengthy walk with cancer. Virginia was born on April 14, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Wilma Paul. On Dec. 22, 1956, Virginia was united in marriage to Donald W. Erickson of Wisconsin Rapids.

This union created "Virginia the Great" as she assisted Donald to complete his education, started a family and wore the pants in the family! Donald's job changes caused her and the family to move from Madison to Darlington, to Menomonee Falls, and finally, to Reedsburg. She loved the small town; this was where the family wanted to be.

Virginia was a faithful member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, a partner in a local variety store, was active in the Baraboo Theatre Guild and sold a variety of items on the road, including church member directories. Before retiring, she spent several years working in local real estate.

Virginia is survived by her husband: Donald; three children; Cory (Karen) Erickson, of Mount Horeb; Scott Erickson of Reedsburg and Jenifer Erickson of Reedsburg; her grandchildren: Cassie (Peter) Lange; Kristin (Zhao) Hu; Courtney (John) Wood; Will Erickson; and Katie (Huy) Do; great-grandchildren: Sofie; Easton; Harper; Maya; Magnus; and Lana. She is also survived by her brother David (Jeanette) Paul, and her sisters Rebecca (Peter) Wick and Katy Paul, along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her great granddaughter: Nora Grace.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Pastor Paula Harris officiating. There will be a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be addressed to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg, Zimmerman Nursing Home or SSM Hospice for their loving care provided.

The Hoof Funeral Home of Reedsburg is serving the family.