MONTICELLO - Sharron R. Gempeler died on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Watertown Regional Medical Center in Watertown, Wis., after a brief illness. She was born on Sept. 7, 1940, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis., to Russell and Lyla (Wilke) Grinde. Growing up in Norway Grove, she and her three sisters were known as "the Grinde girls." Sharron attended the Norway Grove Grade School and graduated from DeForest High School in 1958. On May 28, 1960, she married Ernest M. Gempeler at the Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Church. The couple farmed in Washington Township, rural Monticello, from 1960 until 1972, when they purchased Streiff's Grocery in Monticello and re-opened it as Gempeler's Supermarket on April 10, 1972. In addition to working alongside Ernie on the farm and at the store, Sharron enjoyed and excelled at many hobbies including bowling, singing (she was a member of the Monroe chapter of Sweet Adelines, and sang alto in the local Harmonettes trio for many years), cake decorating, sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She and Ernie enjoyed many trips with fellow grocery store owners over the years, as well as their winter vacations to Maui, where they have made many wonderful friends.

Sharron is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ernie; son, Ken Gempeler; and daughter, Connie (Keith) Von Der Heide, all of Monticello; grandchildren, Kathryn (Sean) Banks, Kyle (Breanna Schara) Von Der Heide, and Julia Gempeler. She is further survived by her sisters, Lou Ann (Ron) Ellingson, Judy (Lewie) Falk, and Sandra (Royce) Donner; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Kermit) Marty, Emilie (Bill) Bau; brother-in-law, Ralph (Marian) Gempeler; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Bill Erb.

Private family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Highland Cemetery in Monticello. Rev. Lance Smith will officiate.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Zwingli UCC-Monticello.

