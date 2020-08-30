Koller, Patricia J.

MADISON - Patricia J. Koller, age 63, of Madison, Wis., passed away from natural causes early Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. She was the middle child of Norbert and Joyce Koller of Madison, Wis.

From early on her gentle essence was observed and even documented in the Madison newspaper as follows: "Friendly Little Neighbor – A young lady who is certain to make friends in life is Patricia Koller, daughter of the Bert Kollers, Crawford Drive. All on her own, the second grader went from door to door in her neighborhood getting signatures on a large sheet of paper headed 'Welcome Neighbors.' When everyone had signed, Patricia went to the house where newcomers were moving in, rang the doorbell, and presented the new residents with the friendly greeting."

Patricia graduated from Edgewood High School in 1975. She later graduated from Madison Area Technical College in 1977 with a degree in Fashion Merchandising, Marketing and Business Administration. Patricia also took coursework in English and general studies at the University of Wisconsin, as well as accounting and computer classes at M.A.T.C.

While in high school and college she worked at the downtown Manchester's department store and was on their Teen and College Fashion Boards. After graduating she took on a lot of responsibility managing two gift shops. She transferred those skills sets to property management, responsible for total on-site operation of a 400+ unit apartment complex in Madison. She ventured west to Colorado to expand her horizons, working for a county agency, but more importantly spending time getting to know her extended family. Returning to Madison she again worked in property management/accounting. She also enjoyed working in retail, especially at Christopher & Banks.

Even though she did not have children of her own, she loved to have children in her life. She was generous to many. She volunteered her computer skills at the United Way of Dane County. Two of her favorite charities were the Red Cross and Teddy Bears for Kids.

Patricia was a self-published author, writing three books of heartfelt prose with copyrights in 1983, 1984 and 1998. She would give them to her favorite friends.

Patricia faced many challenges and hardships in her life, but crossed the finish line with grace and dignity. Her faith journey is a testimony to the spiritual healing power of the Love of God, Jesus Christ, family and the immediate community the Lord provided for her. May she rest in peace.

Patricia will be missed by her friends, past coworkers, many cousins, but most especially her three sisters – Dr. Elizabeth Koller, Mary Koller-Sperle (Douglas), and Joan Koller-Pine (Dennis). She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Anne Koller.

A private family Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Madison. Her family would like to give thanks to her care teams at Journey Mental Health Center, Forward Solutions and Care Wisconsin (now My Choice Family Care). Additional special thanks and condolences to her "family" at Madison Pointe Senior Living. Memorials can be sent in memory of Patricia to NAMI of Dane County. To view and sign her guest book, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

