Steiner, Sheldon W.

MONROE - Sheldon W. Steiner, age 80, of Monroe, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 5, 1940, on the family farm in Belleville, Primrose Township, the son of Wilbert and Marie (Kubly) Steiner. He graduated from Belleville High School. Sheldon married Diane Dorothy Davis on May 28, 1960; she preceded him in death on Dec. 8, 2002. He worked at Harlan Sprague Dowley in Madison for over 30 years, until his retirement to take care of Diane.

He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ; he enjoyed dancing and playing cards; he coached football when his sons were in school, Capital City Youth Football League.

He is survived by his significant other, Marjorie Schmidt of Juda; children: Doug (Kay) Steiner of Verona and Gary (Sue) Steiner of Blanchardville; grandchildren, Mary, Sophie and Claire Steiner, Justin, Sean (Kim) and Cole Steiner; step-son, Tim (Nancy) Schmidt; step-grandchildren, Tyler and Kelsey Schmidt, Alexa, Haley and Kevin Schmidt; sisters, Darlene Symdon and Shirley Moyer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene Dahlk, Barb Hodgson, Jim Davis, Betty (Dwight) Sweeney, Allen Grindle, and Carolyn (Tom) Stevenson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Diane; grandson, Aaron Steiner; brothers-in-law, Roger Symdon, Dick Moyer and Dave Hodgson; sisters-in-law, Lou Ann Dahlk, Susie Grindle and Shelly Davis.

Private family services will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, with Rev. Todd Hackman officiating. A public celebration of Sheldon's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice in Sheldon's memory. SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home is assisting the family.