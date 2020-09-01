Doll, Jerome W. "Jerry"

REEDSBURG - Loving husband, father and grandfather, Jerome W. "Jerry" Doll, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Jerry was born on July 17, 1933, in Madison, Wis., the son of Edward and Helen (Haight) Doll. On June 30, 1960, Jerry was united in marriage to Shirley Schultz and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Together they had four children, two boys and two girls.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard Doll and Robert Doll; and sister, Theresa Chandler.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Traci (Bill) Harding, Cheryl Doll and Laura Doll; sons, Scot (Karen) Doll, Kurt Doll and Steven Doll; grandchildren, Sean, Kyle and Colin Devlin, Robert (Sara) Tessner, Bradley, Danielle, Katrina Tackett, and Jessica Doll; three great grandchildren, Alexia Tessner, Jayden Tackett and Ashyr Pedroza; sister, Mary Wolfe and brother, Tom (Carol) Doll.

A memorial service for Jerome "Jerry" Doll will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.