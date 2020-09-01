Schliesman, Carol J.

POYNETTE - Carol J. Schliesman passed from this life on Aug. 28, 2020, surrounded by her children. Carol was married to William Schliesman on April 20, 1963, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Poynette and they had 43 years together.

Carol was born to Herbert and Emma (Benzine) Hanson on Sept. 8, 1943, in Portage. Carol lived her whole life in the Arlington and Poynette area. She graduated from Poynette High School in 1961 and started work for Poynette Schools in July 1961. She was the elementary and high school secretary in the "Old Red Castle" and then advanced to district bookkeeper/payroll and secretary to the district administrator. She worked for Poynette Schools for 42 years, retiring in 2003. Carol was active with her church, Friends of the Fine Arts, Inc., as well as other organizations.

Carol is survived by her son, Jeff (Karen) Schliesman of Poynette; daughter, Teresa (Tim) Dolson of Lodi; grandchildren, Cale (Becky) and Kelly Schliesman, Cody and Harley Dolson; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Mae Dolson; special friends, John and Christine Rasmussen of Poynette and their children, Skye and Evan Ziemet, Hailey and Noah. Carol enjoyed many trips with her grandchildren, especially their trip to Canada and time spent at the trailer on Butternut Lake. She is further survived by brothers, Philip (Betty) Hanson of Arlington, Allan (Dee) Hanson of Sun Prairie, Wayne (Meg) Hanson of Poynette; sister, Mary Hanson Frame of Madison; sisters-in-law, Sandy Hanson of Rockford, Ill., Sandy Schliesman of Menomonee Falls; brothers-in-law, James (Charlene) Schliesman of Portage, Earl (Nancy) Schliesman of Knoxville, Tenn.; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie; brother, David; brother-in-law, Bob; and nephew, Shannon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be private with Fr. Balaraju Eturi, Fr. Paul Eruva and Fr. Raymond J. Dischler presiding. Burial will be Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. Visitation will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Fine Arts, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, or to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.