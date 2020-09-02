Neff, Elizabeth "Betty"

SUN PRAIRIE - Elizabeth "Betty" Neff, age 81, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on April 28, 1939 in the Town of Burke and was the daughter of James and Christine (Seiler) Morrow. She married John Neff II on May 24, 1973.

She graduated from Edgewood College in 1962. Betty worked for 28 years in the Sun Prairie Elementary School District.

She is survived by her two step sons John (Traci) Neff III of Llano, Texas, Jim (Nan) Neff of Wimberly, Texas; 3 brothers, Ivan (Joyce) Morrow of Friendship, Alvin (Bernadette) of Sun Prairie, Richard (Catherine) of Louisville, Ky.; 2 sisters, Patricia Lea of Marshall, Kathleen Morrow of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Neff II in 2001 and two brothers Harold and Kenneth.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Dr., in Sun Prairie, with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in East Bristol. There will be no visitation. Please follow Covid Rules. A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for their care and compassion during the final days of Betty's life.

