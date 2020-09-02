Zuelsdorf, Eunice Mary

SUN PRAIRIE - Eunice Mary Zuelsdorf, of Sun Prairie, age 95, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Hyland Crossings in Sun Prairie. She was born on Feb. 10, 1925 in the Town of York, Dane County to Martin James and Mary Elizabeth (Schmelzer) Joyce.

Eunice graduated from Sunny Slope Elementary School in 1938 and Columbus High School in 1942. She graduated from Columbia County Normal School and taught in a one room schoolhouse at Oaklawn for several years. She married Ralph Zuelsdorf on August 30, 1951 at St. Jerome's Parish, Columbus.

Eunice worked for Rayovac, the Sun Prairie School District, and Dean Medical Center, retiring at the age of 80. She volunteered at Sunshine Place and St. Albert the Great Church, where she was an active and devoted member. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and spending time with her family. She had a lifelong love of animals, especially her kitties.

Eunice is survived by her children: Richard (Jane) Zuelsdorf of Sun Prairie, Virginia Zuelsdorf of Orlando, FL, Gary (Kristi) Zuelsdorf of Deforest, JoAnne (Robert) Santo of Fort Meade, Fla., Susanne (Patrick) O' Halloran of Ocean Township, N.J.; grandchildren Whitney (Derek) Goyich, Z?e Santo, Hunter Santo, Peyton Santo and Christopher Zuelsdorf, and great granddaughter Hayden Goyich; brother in-law Joseph Sukowatey and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph, grandson Spencer Zuelsdorf, and her siblings Harold Joyce, Eleanor Sukowatey, and Lucille Zander.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Dr., in Sun Prairie, with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will take place 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to mass. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sun Prairie.

We would like to thank the staff at Hyland Crossings and Heartland Hospice for the exceptional, kind and compassionate care they provided our mom. These caring individuals provided her with warmth and understanding in the last months of her life.

