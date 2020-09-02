Menu
Terry Anderson

Anderson, Terry Wakeman

MADISON - Terry Wakeman Anderson, age 83, of Madison, passed away and was reunited with his son, Tim, on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Terry is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Donna; children, Laurie (Dean) Ross and Michael (Mary) Anderson; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Anderson; 11 grandchildren, Katy (Matt) Rivard, Kevin (Jenny) Ross, Kristopher (Pang Xiong) Ross, Elizabeth (Patrick) Willey, and Krysta (Josh Merickel), Erika, Thomas, Austin, Daniel, Abby, and Samuel Anderson; great-grandchildren, Ian and Avery Rivard; two brothers-in-law, James Flaharty and Thomas Bewick; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Anderson; mother, Maxine Anderson Olson; step-father, Paul Olson; and sister, Patricia Flaharty.

His family will dearly miss his sharp mind, his joyful and infectious laugh, and their great conversations with him, but are left with many wonderful memories and so much love. Terry's family will have a private Celebration of Life on Sept. 5, 2020. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
5
Celebration of Life
Gunderson East Funeral Home
5203 Monona Drive, Monona, WI 53716
