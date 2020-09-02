LaCroix, Richard Lee

STOUGHTON - Richard Lee LaCroix, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, due to kidney and heart failure. Richard was born on April 24, 1945, to Hugo and Helen LaCroix, the fourth of eight children, in Newton, Wis. He grew up on the family dairy-hog farm and graduated from Valders High School where he earned 11 varsity letters in football, wrestling, and track.

Richard received his BS degree in Dairy Science and continued his postgraduate studies, earning an MS degree in Soil Science, at UW-Madison, graduating with scholastic honors. While a student, he participated in varsity football for the Wisconsin Badgers as an offensive right guard, lettering in 1964-66.

Richard married Mary Alice Lemberger on July 2, 1966, in Whitelaw, Wis. She was a faithful and sacrificial supporter of their growing family and Richard as he progressed through his career. Richard's first position was a management role with UW-Extension at Ashland and Spooner Agricultural Research Stations. Thereafter, he served in Calumet and Fond du Lac counties as a Dairy Agent. Following these roles, he served at AMPI as regional manager supervising milk procurement. With the buy-out of AMPI, he joined the feed industry working in management and as a Dairy Specialist for GROWMARK, Land O' Lakes and Kent Feeds. With the consolidation of the feed industry, he went to work for Cooperative Resources International as Special Projects Manager, and later with AgSource Cooperative as VP of Product Services and Development. He continued part-time work in retirement as Contract Agricultural Specialist working as a consultant for American Transmission Company.

Service was important to Richard and he was involved in a number of associations and boards at the state and local levels. As an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Stoughton, he participated in Parish Council and the Knights of Columbus.

Richard is survived by Mary, his wife of 54 years. Together, they worked diligently in support of their three children, Christopher (Wendy) of Wasilla, Alaska, Damian (Melissa) of Suamico, Wis., and Jessica (Jim) Schrimpf of Oregon, Wis; and 10 grandchildren, Caio, Kendra and Kiera of River Falls, Wis., Maxwell, Zachariah, Abraham and Abigail of Green Bay, Wis., and Jamie, Kaitlyn and Alyssa of Oregon, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Helen LaCroix; and three siblings, Helen, John and Paul.

Hallmarks of Richard's life include faithfulness to family, strong work ethic and perseverance in facing challenges.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Friends and family who wish to view the Mass via LIVESTREAM may visit Facebook and search for "St. Ann Catholic Parish, Stoughton," and press "Like." Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required. A private family burial will be held.

Special thanks to Stoughton Home Health, Agrace HospiceCare and supportive family, friends and neighbors. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

