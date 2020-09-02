Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Constance Steinmetz
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Steinmetz, Constance C. "Connie"

PLATTEVILLE - Constance C. "Connie" Steinmetz, age 76, of Platteville, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison, Wis. She was born in Potosi, Wis., on Sept. 16, 1943 the daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Russell) Kitto. Connie attended Potosi and Lancaster schools before going on to earn a teaching degree from UW-Platteville. She started her career working for the Potosi School District in a one-room county school. Connie then went on to teach for well over 30 years at Saints Andrew-Thomas Catholic School in Potosi until her retirement. She married Dale Steinmetz on Nov. 5, 1983 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson. In her free time, Connie enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and doing the household shopping. She also liked to garden, especially flowers, and filled her small yard with an array of flowering plants.

Connie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Dale; a brother, Darrell Kitto; two sisters-in-law, Linda and Coreen Kitto; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by three brothers: Gary, Leslie and Kip Kitto; and a sister-in-law, Judy Kitto.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Potosi with Fr. Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in the Van Buren Cemetery, Potosi. Family and friends may call on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville is entrusted with her services.

Online Condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
4
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory
, Potosi, Wisconsin
Sep
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory
, Potosi, Wisconsin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.