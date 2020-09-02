Baumgartner, Lawrence Edward

VERONA - Lawrence Edward Baumgartner, age 80, of Verona, Wis. passed on Aug. 29, 2020. He was born July 16, 1940 to Conrad and Yolanda (Harrington) Baumgartner. His family resided primarily in the Paoli, Wis. area.

Larry met the love of his life, Marilyn Richardson, during his first and senior year at Verona High School. They married on May 2, 1963 and had two children, Lisa Anne and Jason Lawrence, and lived just one mile south of Paoli. Larry spent most of his working years at UW Madison. He started in the mail room and worked his way through many positions, because every few years he wanted something new and challenging. His last campus position was working in heating and cooling at Biotron Laboratories. Larry's passion was working on and restoring tractors, especially John Deere, and cars. He could be usually be found in his shop on most nights and weekends. Other hobbies included dancing, bowling, euchre, attending toys shows, and a good thresher. In most recent years Larry enjoyed a 'Sunday drive' each and every day, with a stop for a Pepsi and donut weaved into the routine.

Larry is survived by Lisa Anne and son-in-law Mark Anderson, daughter-in-law Christina Beach, sister and brother-in-law Gail and Douglas Dahlk, brother and sister-in-law Gene and Sharon Baumgartner, sister Beth Ann Ammerman, brother and sister-in-law Craig and Marie Swenson, brother-in-law Dan Richardson, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kathleen and Steven Smith, and many nieces and nephews along with their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, son and many others that we miss each and every day.

In lieu of flowers or ornamentals, memorials will distributed to Larry's favorite local businesses and community organizations that have been substantially impacted during these unprecedented times. The state-of-the-world and the possible spread of COVID-19 unfortunately doesn't allow for a traditional gathering. Larry is resting comfortably at Marilyn's side at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in Verona. Please visit their bench (situated just off the first driveway, under the seventh pine tree on the left), have a seat and reflect on your favorite Larry sighting or encounter. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

