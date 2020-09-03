Menu
Violet Vinz

Vinz, Violet S.

REEDSBURG - Violet Selma (Luetkens) Vinz, age 97 years, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Sauk County Health Care Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Loganville with Pastor Tim Anderson officiating. Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 12 noon until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Loganville, or St. John Cemetery Fund.

www.hooffuneralhome.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 3, 2020.
