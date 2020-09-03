Jinkins, Dr. John W. "Jack"

DODGEVILLE/MONTFORT - Dr. John W. "Jack" Jinkins, 77, of Dodgeville - formerly of Montfort - died suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home. A Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the SOMAN-LARSON FUNERAL HOME in Montfort. At the request of the family, to attend visitation at the funeral home, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the ROCK CHURCH CEMETERY in Clifton Township, rural Livingston. The family will be gathering at the gravesite at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. In lieu of plants and flowers, a memorial may be given to the Bloomfield Health Rehabilitation Center Activities Program, or a local charity of your choice. Online condolences may also be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.