Moe, Riyad Edward

MADISON - Riyad Edward Moe, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest, at the age of 51 years on Aug. 28, 2020, in Madison, Wis.

Riyad is survived by his wife, Sobia, of Madison, and their children, Aisha, Rizvan, Fatimah, and Imran, at home. He is further survived by his parents, Robert and Pamela Moe, of Madison and Sobia's parents, Zaheer and Shahnaz Kirmani, of Huntsville, Texas. Additionally, he is survived by his brothers and sisters (who agreed to eschew the "in-law" and "step" qualifiers many years ago): Jennie and Mark Ehrmann of Wauwatosa, Wis., Warren Moe of Danbury, Wis., Emily and Mark Christensen of Woodbury, Minn., Bill Moe of Centerville, Ohio, Irum and Nabeel Khan of The Woodlands, Texas, Shazia and Aamir Amin of Pearland, Texas, Jeff and Tanya Iverson of Madison, Cara and Don Schamun of Madison, Jay and Sarah Iverson of Austin, Texas, and by many nieces and nephews, who all adored their uncle. Riyad was preceded in death by his mother, Florence, in 1991.

Riyad was born in 1969 in Wauwatosa, Wis. He moved with his family to Madison in 1980 and graduated from James Madison Memorial High School. Riyad earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis. A lifelong learner, Riyad continued to earn a Master's in Mechanical Engineering from University of Texas-Austin in 2002 and a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2018. At the time of his death, he had been employed for more than ten years by the Olympus Corporation.

Riyad met his true love, Sobia Kirmani, while they were students together at Washington University. At the time of their marriage, Riyad embraced his wife's Islamic faith and adopted his Arabic name, which means "gardens." His birth name was Edward James Moe.

Riyad will be remembered and celebrated for many things, but perhaps most of all for supporting the dreams and ambitions of his wife and children. Sobia's path to earning her M.D. as a "returning student" with two children when she started and four by the time she graduated would not have been possible without Riyad's unconditional support and flexibility as they moved to different locations and he to different jobs several times. Then, as their children grew and developed a wide variety of interests, Riyad encouraged them with generous amounts of his time and advice. His friends and family remember him for his curious mind, his love of the absurd, and his frequent failed attempts at pretending to be a curmudgeon.

The Riyad-sized hole that is left in our hearts is vast but will be filled by an abundance of memories and laughter from the too-short time that he was with us.

Following Islamic tradition, Riyad has been privately interred at the Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove. In recognition of COVID-19, a live-streamed Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, and was recorded for later viewing and remembrance. Those who wish to make a donation in Riyad's memory are encouraged to consider a charity of their own choice that they feel reflects Riyad's values of service to families and community.