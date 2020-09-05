Kimball, Rowena Pearl

LAKE DELTON - Rowena Pearl Kimball, age 88, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at her home after a brief battle with cancer, with her family by her side.

Services and burial will be at the Spring Grove Cemetery at 12 noon on Sept. 8, 2020 for immediate family and friends with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following at 1613 Valley Drive, Wisconsin Dells for all who wish to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Dells Community Action Food Pantry or the Wisconsin Dells Presbyterian Church.

Please follow Covid rules.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements.

