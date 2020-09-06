Masino, Samuel

OCALA, Fla. - Samuel Masino, age 96 of Ocala, Fla., passed away Aug. 18, 2020. Samuel was born and raised in Madison, Wis., and was a 1941 graduate of Central High. Samuel was a World War II Navy veteran serving in the South Pacific, and then joined the Air Force, serving in both Korea and Vietnam, retiring after 23 years.

Samuel retired from First Star Bank, Madison, in 1995, and moved to Ocala Palms, Fla., where he sang in the chorus and served at pancake breakfasts. He was a talented sketch artist, loved dancing, and was a Packers and UW fan.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shirley; daughter, Nancy; sons, Jan, William; stepson, Eric Ringle; brother, Richard; and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by first wife, Jean Ruhland Masino; and son, James.

Services will be held at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt officiating. Memorials in Samuel's name may be made to the Dane County Humane Society.