Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Samuel Masino

Masino, Samuel

OCALA, Fla. - Samuel Masino, age 96 of Ocala, Fla., passed away Aug. 18, 2020. Samuel was born and raised in Madison, Wis., and was a 1941 graduate of Central High. Samuel was a World War II Navy veteran serving in the South Pacific, and then joined the Air Force, serving in both Korea and Vietnam, retiring after 23 years.

Samuel retired from First Star Bank, Madison, in 1995, and moved to Ocala Palms, Fla., where he sang in the chorus and served at pancake breakfasts. He was a talented sketch artist, loved dancing, and was a Packers and UW fan.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shirley; daughter, Nancy; sons, Jan, William; stepson, Eric Ringle; brother, Richard; and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by first wife, Jean Ruhland Masino; and son, James.

Services will be held at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt officiating. Memorials in Samuel's name may be made to the Dane County Humane Society.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.