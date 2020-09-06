Schieldt, Janet

EDGERTON - Janet Schieldt, age 84, of Edgerton, passed away on March 21, 2020. She is survived by loving husband and best friend, Sheldon Schieldt; their three children, Scott (Corine Fick), Jodi (Dave Grubb), Mary Jo; and three grandchildren, Sonny, Luci and Ruby. Janet was one of the first victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. With safety measures in place, the family would now like to celebrate the life of Jan Schieldt and share memories with those who knew and loved her.

Jan and Shelly raised their children in Madison, Wis., and Jan worked for the Madison School District. When the youngest graduated from high school, they retired to the Schieldt Family farm. Returning to the town where she was born, Jan once again was an active participant of the community, joining the Fulton Church, joining the Wednesday morning Church Peanut group and attending each of her grandchildren's sporting events or art shows. She and Sheldon were often seen around town, and she was a loyal sidekick to Sheldon's social schedule, but she got the most joy out of having her family close and her grandchildren even closer. Hosting holidays and birthday celebrations was where she was most happy. #teamschieldt

Please join the family to celebrate and remember Jan Schieldt Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the APFEL-EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St., Edgerton, WI 53534, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Masks are required and the family asks that you respect social distancing guidelines. For online condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com.