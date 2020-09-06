Grobe, Judy Myree

MADISON - Judy Myree Grobe, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 12, 1947, in Eau Claire, Wis., the daughter of Clarence Gehrking and Edna Waters.

Judy graduated from Elk Mound High School before going on to UW Eau Claire and then attended UW Madison. Prior to retirement, she worked as a teacher and secretary to many students throughout various schools in the Madison area. Judy loved to travel, and had taken trips to South America, Europe and many parts of the U.S. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church for over 40 years. Judy had a great sense of humor, and how she loved her mini-Schnauzers! She was a "grandmother" to many families in her neighborhood, and a "foster mom" to many kids who attended Memorial High School. She loved hosting exchange students.

Judy is survived by two sons, Scott Grobe and Jeffrey Grobe; and a brother, Gene Gehrking. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Nancy Gehrking.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVESTREAM may visit Judy's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, The Carbone Cancer Center Research, Laurie Ferber Transplant Fund, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society – Wisconsin Chapter.

