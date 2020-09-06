Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Wedel

Wedel, Robert P. "Col Bob"

COLUMBUS - Robert P. "Col Bob" Wedel, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy of Columbus; daughters, Patti Inglett of Coon Valley and Nichole (Brian) Glynn of Waunakee; seven grandchildren, Miranda, Abby, Ronnie Inglett, Ashley, Aiden, Riley and Brendan Glynn; honorary son and protégé, Nathan Pollnow (family) of Reeseville; two brothers, Frank Wedel of Lake Mills and Jim Wedel of McFarland; one sister, Sharon (Bill) Sonnleitner of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Audrey (Bob) Biersach of Columbus; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Constance; son-in-law, Steven Inglett; sister-in-law, Suzanne Wedel; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth and Bob Obermeyer.

A private family service will be held with a public memorial to be held at a future date. Memorials will be organized by the family, setting up an FFA Alumni scholarship, as well as donations to The Lewy Body Dementia Association in memory of his mother. Please watch www.colbob.com for updates. We encourage you to share online condolences with Bob's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.