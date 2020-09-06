Carter, Randall L. "Randy"

HIGHLAND - Randall L. "Randy" Carter, age 63, of Highland, died unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home, due to natural causes. Randy was born on Dec. 26, 1956, in Dodgeville, to Lloyd and Ruth (Palan) Carter. He managed the Landon Stone Quarry for five years and worked as a Stone Mason for Laufenberg Masonry for over 20 years. Randy was an avid outdoorsman who liked to hunt, ice fish and morel hunt in his younger years. He also loved dogs and enjoyed running his bloodhounds and participated with them doing search and rescues. Randy also had been a collector of many things for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bill Carter; and two nephews, Bill Carter Jr. and Michael Carter.

Randy is survived by four brothers, Doug Carter, Syd (Jayne) Carter and Brad (Lesa) Carter, all of Highland and Rodney (Bernadette) Carter of Dodgeville; two sisters, Jodeanne Carter of Highland and Renee (Daniel) Cholvin of St. Petersburg, Fla.; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland with Father Jim Murphy officiating. The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

